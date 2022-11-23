Brighton and their Premier League rivals have faced increasing challenges to sign the top young talents from across Europe since the UK left the European Union.

Chelsea's academy chief Neil Bath believes the current points based system and the fact players have to be 18-years-old should be changed.

Brighton's current transfer strategy relies on scouting the best young players from across the globe and then developing them and giving them chances to shine in the first team.

Albion have enjoyed great success with the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Alexis Mac Allister, Rob Sanchez, Moises Caicedo and Leo Trossard all arriving and making a positive impact on the first team.

Brighton and Hove Albion are constantly scouting the best young talent from across the globe

But access to top quality talent below the age of 18 is something that has changed since January 2021. The subject was discussed recently at a Premier League meeting and it is something Bath would like to see adjusted.

"For sure, I would be in support of challenging the criteria to enable us to get greater access to the talent from abroad,” he told BBC Sport.

Bath also feels that bringing over the best young players from Europe raises the standard of young English talent as well.

"That goes back to my 'best of the best' thought,” Bath added. "I genuinely believe having access to the best of the best is the best thing for young English players."

He added: "We don't have an academy where we all play the same system. We want versatile players, who can handle the ball under pressure and cope physically as well.