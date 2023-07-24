NationalWorldTV
Chelsea-linked ace spotted training with Brighton ahead of blockbuster transfer

Brighton and Chelsea continue their pre-season preparations in the Premier League Summer Series
By Derren Howard
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 17:40 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion remain locked in discussions with Chelsea on the future of star midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Blues have reportedly offered £80m for the Ecuador international but the Seagulls continue to hold out for £100m.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said he is planning to have Caicedo in his starting XI when their Premier League campaign kicks-off on August 12 and the 21-year-old was captured leading Brighton out to train in New Jersey today.

Caicedo was not in the Brighton team for the 4-3 loss against Chelsea in Summer Series opener in Philadelphia but could feature on Wednesday against Brentford in Atlanta or against Newcastle in New Jersey.

It remains to be seen if Brighton will risk an injury to their star man as transfer talks reach a crucial stage. But if Caicedo is seriously being considered by De Zerbi to play against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium on August 12, the midfielder will need some pre-season minutes in the tank.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Chelsea, De Zerbi said: "OK, we are Brighton and I can understand we have to sell any player at the end of the season like Mac Allister. But at the moment, I have not received news that Caicedo can leave tomorrow or in the next week. I start the next season with Caicedo in my head in the first 11, for sure.”

