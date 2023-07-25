NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Chelsea ‘make contact’ with ‘€45m’ Brighton and Man United transfer target

Chelsea have reportedly ‘made contact’ with Ajax to express an interest in signing midfielder and Brighton & Hove Albion transfer target Mohammed Kudus, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.
By Matt Pole
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:26 BST

Ornstein claims the Blues have yet to submit an official offer to the Dutch club, but an ‘initial dialogue’ has taken place and an agreement with the 22-year-old on personal terms is ‘close’.

The Ghana international has also been heavily linked with moves to Albion and Manchester United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported the Seagulls were ‘in talks’ with Ajax over a move for Kudus, while Dutch journalist Mike Verweij said Brighton had the ‘best credentials’ for the midfielder, who Ajax reportedly value at ‘€45m’.

Most Popular
Chelsea have reportedly ‘made contact’ with Ajax to express an interest in signing midfielder and Brighton & Hove Albion transfer target Mohammed Kudus, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. Picture by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesChelsea have reportedly ‘made contact’ with Ajax to express an interest in signing midfielder and Brighton & Hove Albion transfer target Mohammed Kudus, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. Picture by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Chelsea have reportedly ‘made contact’ with Ajax to express an interest in signing midfielder and Brighton & Hove Albion transfer target Mohammed Kudus, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. Picture by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking at Kudus as an alternative to top transfer target Rasmus Højlund, according to The Mirror.

United are keen to strengthen their frontline this summer, and Atalanta and Denmark striker Højlund has emerged as Erik ten Hag's first-choice target.

The Serie A side want £80m for the 20-year-old, but the Red Devils are unwilling to pay more than £60m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United reportedly won’t be ‘held to ransom’ by Atalanta and are looking at other options to boost their attack.

The Mirror claims Man United are looking at Kudus, and Eintracht Frankfurt and France forward Randal Kolo Muani, as cheaper alternatives to Højlund.

Related topics:Man UnitedChelseaBrighton