Ornstein claims the Blues have yet to submit an official offer to the Dutch club, but an ‘initial dialogue’ has taken place and an agreement with the 22-year-old on personal terms is ‘close’.
The Ghana international has also been heavily linked with moves to Albion and Manchester United.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported the Seagulls were ‘in talks’ with Ajax over a move for Kudus, while Dutch journalist Mike Verweij said Brighton had the ‘best credentials’ for the midfielder, who Ajax reportedly value at ‘€45m’.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking at Kudus as an alternative to top transfer target Rasmus Højlund, according to The Mirror.
United are keen to strengthen their frontline this summer, and Atalanta and Denmark striker Højlund has emerged as Erik ten Hag's first-choice target.
The Serie A side want £80m for the 20-year-old, but the Red Devils are unwilling to pay more than £60m.
United reportedly won’t be ‘held to ransom’ by Atalanta and are looking at other options to boost their attack.
The Mirror claims Man United are looking at Kudus, and Eintracht Frankfurt and France forward Randal Kolo Muani, as cheaper alternatives to Højlund.