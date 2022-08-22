Chelsea target Brighton alternative as Leicester adopt risky £80m Wesley Fofana transfer stance
Brighton’s Adam Webster is being considered by Chelsea as a potential alternative to Wesley Fofana.
The Blues are aiming to add another central defender to their squad before next Thursday’s transfer deadline and have Leicester's Fofana as their top priority.
Despite the French defender being keen on the move, the two clubs are yet to agree a fee as Leicester search for a sum of over £80 million – breaking the world record for a defender.
Because of this breakdown, Chelsea have made enquiries for other options, with Brighton’s Webster and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire being considered.
Webster was bought by Albion from Bristol City in 2019 – for a fee in the region of £20 million.
The 27-year-old has gained a reputation for his ball-playing qualities and no-nonsense defending, helping Brighton to two clean sheets so far this season and attracting the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate.
Webster notably put in a man-of-the-match display in a 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Brighton at The Amex in January – in which he scored Brighton’s equaliser.