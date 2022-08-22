Chelsea target Brighton alternative as Leicester adopt risky £80m Wesley Fofana transfer stance

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues are aiming to add another central defender to their squad before next Thursday’s transfer deadline and have Leicester's Fofana as their top priority.

Despite the French defender being keen on the move, the two clubs are yet to agree a fee as Leicester search for a sum of over £80 million – breaking the world record for a defender.

Because of this breakdown, Chelsea have made enquiries for other options, with Brighton’s Webster and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire being considered.

Adam Webster was bought by Albion from Bristol City in 2019 – for a fee in the region of £20 million.

The 27-year-old has gained a reputation for his ball-playing qualities and no-nonsense defending, helping Brighton to two clean sheets so far this season and attracting the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate.

