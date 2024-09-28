Chelsea vs Brighton match preview; can Danny Welbeck score again?
After a run of five Premier League games without a win against Brighton, Chelsea did the double over Albion last season.
However, whilst Chelsea have won all three of their Premier League away games so far this season, they are winless at Stamford Bridge.
They’ve drawn against Crystal Palace and lost against Manchester City at home, which will give Brighton a boost in their hopes for this top-flight fixture.
The Blues will have to be wary of Danny Welbeck. He’s scored against Chelsea in each of the last three consecutive seasons, and he’s been in fine form to start this season too.
The English striker has scored three league goals already and will spearhead Brighton’s attack for this one.
Albion will have to watch out for Nicolas Jackson, who’s scored four goals and got two assists already. Cole Palmer has also scored two goals and has four assists to his name as well. He scored last time the two teams met, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Chelsea back in May.
