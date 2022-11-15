Levi Colwill said he has ‘enjoyed every minute’ of his time at Brighton so far but admitted it has been ‘tough’.

Colwill, 19, was one of the last players brought to the Seagulls by Graham Potter, before his move to the West London club Colwill joined from – Chelsea.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, the England under-19 defender has played two Carabao Cup matches but his first Premier League start came on Sunday, in the 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa.

The youngster, who was standing in for Adam Webster, impressed for large periods but he was disappointed to miss a glorious chance late on and it was his unfortunate deflection that took Danny Ings’ strike past Robert Sanchez for the winner.

(Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Speaking post-match about his time at the club so far, Colwill said: “It’s been tough but I’ve enjoyed every minute. He gave me my chance today which I am grateful for.”

On what has been difficult for him, he added: “Learning new playing styles, a new manager coming in, things like that. But it’s going to help me in the future so I can’t complain.”

It was Colwill’s second start in a week, after playing 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

The defender – who had a successful spell with Huddersfield Town in the Championship last season – said he is trying to give the Brighton coaching staff ‘a selection problem’, adding: “That’s what every player wants to do. They want all their players to want to play.

"Every time I get a chance I need to try and take it with two hands and keep working hard.”

Colwill said De Zerbi’s playing style has taken some getting used to but ‘once you get your head around it, it helps a lot more’.

“It helps you understand why he does it and how it works,” he said. “You’ve got to respect it.

“That’s like most managers though, you need to understand the message and you go through what you need to do in meetings.”

Colwill was asked if the World Cup has come at a bad time after getting his foot in the door in the first-team.

He replied: “I wouldn’t say it comes at a bad time, its football, you can’t predict things that happen.