Cheltenham Gold Cup Rich List 2025: Here are the 15 richest race horse owners – including 100-1 Brighton owner Tony Bloom and ex-Man United boss

Published 14th Mar 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 15:31 BST
Brighton owner-chairman Tony Bloom’s horse Poniros, won the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on his debut at odds of 100-1.

Jonjo O’Neill jr conjured up a stirring finish from jumping debutant Poniros, who was providing Willie Mullins with a fourth consecutive Triumph victory, this one in the colours of Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom.

Mullins – who had 11 runners in the race – said: “We bought him in October, we just schooled him and then gave him a break. We thought we’d better drag him in from the field and get him ready for Cheltenham, so that’s what we did, but I didn’t expect any more than a nice run.

“My owner might have had a few pounds on, but I certainly didn’t give him any advice.

“He does everything nicely at home, but I don’t think we’ve ever really given him a serious gallop, I was just thinking of him having a nice experience. His runs on the Flat are a huge advantage.

“I wasn’t watching him, I really fancied Lady Vega Allen and then when she was beaten I saw Tony Bloom’s colours and when I realised he didn’t have a runner for anyone else I thought it must be mine!”

Bloom was celebrating a 100-1 winner but where does he rank among the richest racehorse owners?

A media mogul known as the "Cable Cowboy," is a prominent figure in the horse racing industry. Estimated net worth: £8,532,000,000

1. John Malone

A media mogul known as the "Cable Cowboy," is a prominent figure in the horse racing industry. Estimated net worth: £8,532,000,000 Photo: Alan Crowhurst

Kirsten Rausing is a member of the Jockey Club and a former director of The National Stud. Estimated worth: £5,451,000,000

2. Kirsten Rausing

Kirsten Rausing is a member of the Jockey Club and a former director of The National Stud. Estimated worth: £5,451,000,000 Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Estimated worth: £3,160,000,000

3. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Estimated worth: £3,160,000,000 Photo: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC

The Leicester City chairman has an estimated net worth of £2,844,000,000

4. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha

The Leicester City chairman has an estimated net worth of £2,844,000,000 Photo: Ryan Pierse

