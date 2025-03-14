Cheltenham Gold Cup Rich List 2025: Here are the 15 richest race horse owners – including 100-1 Brighton owner Tony Bloom and ex-Man United boss

Brighton owner-chairman Tony Bloom’s horse Poniros, won the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on his debut at odds of 100-1.
Jonjo O’Neill jr conjured up a stirring finish from jumping debutant Poniros, who was providing Willie Mullins with a fourth consecutive Triumph victory, this one in the colours of Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom.
Mullins – who had 11 runners in the race – said: “We bought him in October, we just schooled him and then gave him a break. We thought we’d better drag him in from the field and get him ready for Cheltenham, so that’s what we did, but I didn’t expect any more than a nice run.
“My owner might have had a few pounds on, but I certainly didn’t give him any advice.
“He does everything nicely at home, but I don’t think we’ve ever really given him a serious gallop, I was just thinking of him having a nice experience. His runs on the Flat are a huge advantage.
“I wasn’t watching him, I really fancied Lady Vega Allen and then when she was beaten I saw Tony Bloom’s colours and when I realised he didn’t have a runner for anyone else I thought it must be mine!”
