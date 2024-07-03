'Clear idea' - Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler discusses goalkeeper options of Euros star Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele

Who will be Brighton and Hove Albion's number one next season?

In his first press conference as Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Fabian Hurzeler spoke about his thoughts on goalkeeper rotations and more.

Fabian Hurzeler has become the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history at the ripe age of 31 years-old.

He joined Brighton after gaining promotion to the Bundesliga with St. Pauli last season. The new Seagulls boss signed a contract lasting until June 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about his thoughts on goalkeeper rotations for the upcoming season, Fabian Hurzeler said: "I have a clear idea about that, but I won't say it now before I talk with my goalkeepers and coaches. But I'm really happy to have Bart (Verbruggen) and Jason (Steele) and my team.