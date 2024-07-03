'Clear idea' - Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler discusses goalkeeper options of Euros star Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele
Fabian Hurzeler has become the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history at the ripe age of 31 years-old.
He joined Brighton after gaining promotion to the Bundesliga with St. Pauli last season. The new Seagulls boss signed a contract lasting until June 2027.
When asked about his thoughts on goalkeeper rotations for the upcoming season, Fabian Hurzeler said: "I have a clear idea about that, but I won't say it now before I talk with my goalkeepers and coaches. But I'm really happy to have Bart (Verbruggen) and Jason (Steele) and my team.
"I think Jason is a great character. I haven't talked to him yet, but what I heard is he is very important for the team. Bart plays at the moment at the Euros. I've had some talks with him and I think he made a very impressive development last year."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.