'Clear penalty' - Roberto De Zerbi disagrees with VAR decision after Chelsea beat Brighton 2-1
Roberto De Zerbi said: “We were playing better and we deserved to score. It was a clear penalty on Adingra and we conceded two bad goals. The first goal we conceded… we made our pressure too strong with Julio (Enciso) and Joao (Pedro). The development (of play) was faster than us. In the seocnd goal, Lamptey slipped.
“I think we played a good second half and we lost against one great team. I think they are playing well in this last part of the season. They have great players so congratulations on that.
The Albion boss also summarised on how the season had gone for his side. De Zerbi added: “It has been a tough, historical season. I think we have done better than last season.
"You have to consider how many problems we had, how many games we played without important players.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.