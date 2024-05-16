'Clear penalty' - Roberto De Zerbi disagrees with VAR decision after Chelsea beat Brighton 2-1

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (L) speaks with Chelsea's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino (R) prior to the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton were defeated 2-1 against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night, and the Albion boss certainly made his feelings known about how some of the decisions went.

Roberto De Zerbi said: “We were playing better and we deserved to score. It was a clear penalty on Adingra and we conceded two bad goals. The first goal we conceded… we made our pressure too strong with Julio (Enciso) and Joao (Pedro). The development (of play) was faster than us. In the seocnd goal, Lamptey slipped.

“I think we played a good second half and we lost against one great team. I think they are playing well in this last part of the season. They have great players so congratulations on that.

The Albion boss also summarised on how the season had gone for his side. De Zerbi added: “It has been a tough, historical season. I think we have done better than last season.