Albion suffered a shock defeat in their last outing.

Brighton will be eager to make amends for their 3-0 loss to Sean Dyche’s struggling Burnley side when they come up against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls were soundly beaten in that match, and should be able to welcome Adam Webster back to their starting XI after he sat his side’s clash against the Clarets.

Speaking after the game, manager Graham Potter said: “It was more fatigue than anything.

“A slight strain in his groin area so are hopeful for Aston Villa.”

Brighton had already been without Lewis Dunk at the weekend, with the centre-back receiving a second half red card at Man United in midweek.

The dismissal cames as a blow for the player and his team - especially given the fact that the Albion skipper had just returned to first team football following a long term knee injury.

As such, Shane Duffy was recalled to the starting XI and struggled against Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, who opened his account for his new club following a January transfer to Turf Moor.

