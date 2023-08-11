BREAKING
'Clubs knew' - Jamie Carragher issues dramatic verdict on Liverpool's blockbuster transfer with Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sell star midfielder Moises Caicedo to Liverpool for a British record transfer fee of £110m
By Derren Howard
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 08:51 BST

Caicedo, 21, had looked destined to join Chelsea all summer but the Blues failed to reach Brighton’s £100m valuation. Liverpool however have made the decisive move ande struck a deal with the Seagulls for around £110m – a record fee between two British clubs.

Caicedo and his team of representatives now just have to agree personal terms with Liverpool – which is expected to be a formality – and then complete a medical. The deal is a remarkable piece of business for Brighton who signed the Ecuador international for just £4m in 2021 from Independiente del Valle.

Caicedo will reunite with his former Brighton teammate Alexis Mac Allister, who also moved to Liverpool earlier this transfer window but for a more modest fee of £35m. The South American duo formed one of the best central midfield partnerships in the Premier League last term and helped Brighton to a sixth place finish and Europa League qualification.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion looks to have sealed a move to Premier League rivals LiverpoolMoises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion looks to have sealed a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool
It’s quite a move from Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp who were determined to bolster their central areas after losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia earlier this window.

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher posted this morning: “110M is a big price for Caicedo but Liverpool had to pay big as clubs knew they were desperate,” he said.

“But signing two top young players for 145M & selling two of your older players for 52M is great business!”

