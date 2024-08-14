Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Hart: on the a new beginning for Brighton under Fabian Hurzeler

When the Albion were rooted to the bottom of the Football League around Christmas 1996 – facing potential extinction, I doubt any of us could have imagined that less than 30 years later, the Albion would be embarking on their eighth consecutive season in the Premier League. A cliché I know, but truly the stuff of fantasy football.

This season has even more jeopardy and there is no grey area with the EPL’s youngest ever boss, 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler, in the dugout. As the club’s theme song goes, it really is a case of ‘Stand or Fall’.

And its probably the venturing into the unknown that makes it all the more exciting. It’s not the first time the Albion have lined up with an apparent ‘Rookie’ manager. In August 1976, Alan Mullery, then 34, oversaw his first game as Brighton manager with a thrilling 3-2 win against Oxford United at the Goldstone.

Fabian Hürzeler, coach of Brighton, will become the youngest ever permanent manager in the Premier League this Saturday

To a degree, Hurzeler has more managerial experience than Mullers did back then but on the flip side, Mullery’s footballing CV dwarfs that of Huzeler. Aside from his trophies won at Spurs six years before, Mullers had played in arguably the strongest ever England 11 vs Brazil at the Mexico World Cup finals.

Even with his management tenure in its infancy, Hurzeler has unfortunately attracted a very small number of detractors and doubters. “St Pauli in the Bundesliga 2 is a world away from the EPL!”

That statement isn’t exactly rocket science, but on a positive note, if he (Huzeler) took a bunch of journeyman, and got enough tunes out them to get promoted what will he do with Albion’s plethora of young players?

A good start is imperative, and to start with the last ever visit in the League to Everton’s Goodison Park is probably just about right. I can’t see Brighton losing but even a draw would be encouraging.

I will always have a huge amount of affection for Roberto De Zerbi, and that nagging feeling of, if only he’d kept his mouth shut and ‘played the game’ with Tony Bloom and Paul Barber… but he didn’t. Only time will tell if manager wise Hurzeler will be the GOAT, one thing is for sure, it’s going to be extremely exciting and entertaining finding out.

And finally I couldn’t let this week’s column pass without making reference to the tragic news that former England Test cricketer Graham Thorpe sadly chose to take his own life, last Sunday after years of fighting depression.

There is a suicide epidemic in this country, and whilst Thorpey sadly won’t be the last, collectively we all have to do whatever we can to help each other.

After you’ve read this column, please do one thing for me, pick up the phone and check in on a friend, probably the friend who you feel needs it most. Little steps end up making great strides. Enjoy the season, but also all of you take care and be kind, always.