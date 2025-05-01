Georginio Rutter of Brighton is currently out with an ankle injury

Brighton and Hove Albion team news ahead of Newcastle United

Brighton’s £40m record signing Georginio Rutter is making good progress from his ankle injury.

The summer arrival from Leeds United has missed the last five matches after damaging his ankle in the FA Cup quarter-final loss to Nottingham Forest.

Georginio’s absence has been sorely felt as Brighton’s poor recent spell saw them slip down the table.

Last week’s 3-2 win against West Ham was their their first victory in seven matches and Georginio was seen celebrating on the touchline.

The Frenchman – who has eight goals and five assists this season – was without his protective boot and head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed he expects him play again this season. Although Sunday’s clash against Champions League-chasing Newcastle will be too soon.

"Very positive,” said Hurzeler. “So like he is as a person, very positive, always smiling and this gives him an energy.

"I think the mindset is also a big part if you're injured. If you have a positive mindset, if you think I'm coming back faster than expected, I'm coming back because I'm very positive in my mind, then he will be back earlier.

"That's what we try to do with him as well and I'm quite positive and convinced that we see him already in this season.”

Brighton have four matches to go and remain in the hunt for European football next term but Hurzeler is wary of threat posed by third placed Newcastle.

"Physicality, then especially their speed in the front line with, with Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy.

"They all have individual quality there. They have a lot of players who create dynamic situations from the midfield,

"Timo Livramento with his underlaps and overlaps. Joelinton makes runs into the box. Tonali is there and arriving in the box. So they create a lot of dynamics.

"They create a lot of power in their attacks. And on the other side, they're also very connected because they can play with the same starting 11 every week.

"They seem to be very resilient. We have a challenge regarding the physicality demand, and we have a challenge as to how to stop the dynamic play.”

