Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion will hope to add to his 15 goals this season against Wolves tonight

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has transfer concerns over his £30m striker Joao Pedro ahead of tonight's Premier League clash with Wolves at the Amex Stadium.

Pedro, 22, has been excellent this season and already has 15 goals in all-competitions following his summer switch to Brighton from Watford.

The Brazil striker – who is contracted with The Seagulls until 2028 – will look to continue his fine form against Wolves and further goals from Pedro tonight could see Albion leap frog Man United in the league standings.

Brighton, despite numerous injuries this term, are eighth in the Premier League with 31 points and will move above the Red Devils – who are on 32 points – if they beat Gary O’Neil’s team.

Pedro performances could well have caught the eye of many top clubs across Europe – including Man United – and De Zerbi admits keeping hold of their star man could be tricky this summer.

“I am worried for the future,” De Zerbi said speaking to the press yesterday ahead of the Wolves match. “Because if Joao plays in the second part of the season like he did in the first part, I think the big, big teams can be bringing him, no?

“We are working on killer instinct. But he’s different from Evan Ferguson. Joao Pedro can play left winger, can play No.10.

“He’s complete in terms of characteristics but he can improve in his number of goals."