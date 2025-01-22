Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton playmaker Julio Enciso is close to confirming his January loan switch to Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town.

Enciso, 20, has struggled for gametime under Fabian Hurzeler and has made just two Premier League starts this term.

The Paraguay international is keen to gain minutes in the Premier League and reportedly turned down a loan move to La Liga club Valencia in favour of Portman Road.

Enciso has been edging closer to a move to Ipswich and could be available for their Premier League clash at Liverpool this Saturday.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Julio Enciso, completing medical tests at Ipswich Town today after loan deal agreed with Brighton yesterday. No buy option included, he’s signing the contract later today.”

Enciso joined Brighton for around £8m in 2022 from Libertad and has made a total of 57 appearances for he Seagulls, with five goals and six assists. He is contracted with Brighton until June 2026

Enciso scored his first goal since May 2023 in Brighton’s 4-0 FA Cup win at Norwich earlier this month but after the match Hurzeler hinted a loan move could be on the cards.

“Julio has value, special potential and a profile that helps us in different situations. He’s giving everything for the club because he says he really likes to play for Brighton and he has shown it on the pitch this season.

“We are really happy to have him here, but we always have to negotiate what is the best individual development for the player.”