‘Completing medical tests’ – ‘€17m’ defender set to sign ‘four year contract’ at Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly set to complete a ‘€17m’ move for Fiorentina defender Igor.
By Matt Pole
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Brazilian is currently ‘completing medical tests’ to become a new Albion player.

The 25-year-old is reportedly set to sign a ‘four year contract’ at the Seagulls, which will take him round to June 2027.

The two clubs have agreed on a fixed fee of ‘€17m’ but Fiorentina will receive a further ‘€3m’ in add-ons, according to Romano.

The Italian club have also reportedly inserted a sell-on clause into their agreement with the Seagulls for Igor.

Romano tweeted: “Brazilian CB Igor is completing medical tests as new Brighton player.

“He will sign four year contract right after as deal until June 2027 was agreed last week.

“Final fee: €17m fixed, €3m add ons and sell on clause to Fiorentina.”

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly set to complete a ‘€17m’ move for Fiorentina defender Igor. Picture by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion are reportedly set to complete a ‘€17m’ move for Fiorentina defender Igor. Picture by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
Igor has made 110 appearances in all competitions for I Viola since signing from fellow Italian club SPAL in 2021.

The Brazilian centre-back initially joined Fiorentina on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy in January 2020.

Igor was a mainstay at the back for I Viola last season. He appeared 42 times as Vincenzo Italiano’s side finished eighth in Serie A, and runners-up in both the UEFA Europa Conference League and Coppa Italia.

