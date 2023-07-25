That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Brazilian is currently ‘completing medical tests’ to become a new Albion player.
The 25-year-old is reportedly set to sign a ‘four year contract’ at the Seagulls, which will take him round to June 2027.
The two clubs have agreed on a fixed fee of ‘€17m’ but Fiorentina will receive a further ‘€3m’ in add-ons, according to Romano.
The Italian club have also reportedly inserted a sell-on clause into their agreement with the Seagulls for Igor.
Romano tweeted: “Brazilian CB Igor is completing medical tests as new Brighton player.
“He will sign four year contract right after as deal until June 2027 was agreed last week.
“Final fee: €17m fixed, €3m add ons and sell on clause to Fiorentina.”
Igor has made 110 appearances in all competitions for I Viola since signing from fellow Italian club SPAL in 2021.
The Brazilian centre-back initially joined Fiorentina on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy in January 2020.
Igor was a mainstay at the back for I Viola last season. He appeared 42 times as Vincenzo Italiano’s side finished eighth in Serie A, and runners-up in both the UEFA Europa Conference League and Coppa Italia.