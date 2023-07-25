Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly set to complete a ‘€17m’ move for Fiorentina defender Igor.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Brazilian is currently ‘completing medical tests’ to become a new Albion player.

The 25-year-old is reportedly set to sign a ‘four year contract’ at the Seagulls, which will take him round to June 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two clubs have agreed on a fixed fee of ‘€17m’ but Fiorentina will receive a further ‘€3m’ in add-ons, according to Romano.

The Italian club have also reportedly inserted a sell-on clause into their agreement with the Seagulls for Igor.

Romano tweeted: “Brazilian CB Igor is completing medical tests as new Brighton player.

“He will sign four year contract right after as deal until June 2027 was agreed last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Final fee: €17m fixed, €3m add ons and sell on clause to Fiorentina.”

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly set to complete a ‘€17m’ move for Fiorentina defender Igor. Picture by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Igor has made 110 appearances in all competitions for I Viola since signing from fellow Italian club SPAL in 2021.

The Brazilian centre-back initially joined Fiorentina on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy in January 2020.