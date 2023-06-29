NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

'Complicated' - Fabrizio Romano issues Mohammed Kudus and Sacha Boey transfer update amid Brighton, Arsenal and Man United interest

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Brighton & Hove Albion’s pursuit of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey.
By Matt Pole
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST

Ghana international Kudus has been tipped to complete a move to Albion in the summer transfer window.

Romano and Dutch journalist Mike Verweij have both said in the last week that the Seagulls were the frontrunners to sign the 22-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boey, meanwhile, is reportedly involved in a transfer tug-of-war between Brighton and the Gunners.

Most Popular

Turkish journalist Nevzat Dindar said Albion had outbid Arsenal in the race to sign the 22-year-old full-back.

But Romano revealed the Seagulls ‘are not actively negotiating’ for the French defender despite the rumours.

The Italian did say that Brighton were pursuing a move for Kudus – but admitted Albion had made ‘no progress’ in transfer talks with Ajax, and a deal looked ‘complicated’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Romano tweeted: “Brighton are not actively negotiating for Sacha Boey despite reports, not in the list as things stand. #BHAFC

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Brighton & Hove Albion’s pursuit of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus (right) and Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey (left). Pictures by Getty ImagesTransfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Brighton & Hove Albion’s pursuit of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus (right) and Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey (left). Pictures by Getty Images
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Brighton & Hove Albion’s pursuit of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus (right) and Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey (left). Pictures by Getty Images

“Mohammed Kudus remains among top targets for Brighton but the deal is complicated, not easy at all — no progress been made yet.”

Related topics:BrightonMan UnitedArsenalAlbion