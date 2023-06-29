Ghana international Kudus has been tipped to complete a move to Albion in the summer transfer window.
Romano and Dutch journalist Mike Verweij have both said in the last week that the Seagulls were the frontrunners to sign the 22-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United.
Boey, meanwhile, is reportedly involved in a transfer tug-of-war between Brighton and the Gunners.
Turkish journalist Nevzat Dindar said Albion had outbid Arsenal in the race to sign the 22-year-old full-back.
But Romano revealed the Seagulls ‘are not actively negotiating’ for the French defender despite the rumours.
The Italian did say that Brighton were pursuing a move for Kudus – but admitted Albion had made ‘no progress’ in transfer talks with Ajax, and a deal looked ‘complicated’.
Romano tweeted: “Brighton are not actively negotiating for Sacha Boey despite reports, not in the list as things stand. #BHAFC
“Mohammed Kudus remains among top targets for Brighton but the deal is complicated, not easy at all — no progress been made yet.”