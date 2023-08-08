Connolly and Undav exit

Undav has joined Bundesliga side Stuttgart on loan for the 2023/24 season, while Connolly has left for Hull City on permanent basis.

On Undav, head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, "It is with some regret we decided to let Deniz go and play. Last year he was crucial for us in achieving our goals, but he deserves that chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wish him well for the season with Stuttgart and we look forward to welcoming him back at the end of the season."

Technical director David Weir said, "Deniz is at a stage in his career where he wants to play every week and we respect that. He is a popular guy in the dressing room and did really well at the end of last season, but this is a good opportunity for him to get his first taste of top-flight football in his homeland. "We will be monitoring him closely throughout the year and wish him the best of luck with Stuttgart."

Meanwhile, Connolly has completed a permanent move to Hull City. The Republic of Ireland international joined Brighton in 2016, going onto make his first team debut in August 2017.

Technical director David Weir said, "Aaron has spent the last few seasons out on loan, but with Hull he settled well. He knows Liam Rosenior from their time here together, and Liam is the ideal person to get the best out of Aaron. We wish Aaron the very best for the future."