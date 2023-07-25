Conor Gallagher next club: New favourite confirmed as Chelsea reject West Ham's offer

Conor Gallagher featured for Chelsea against Brighton last weekend in the Premier League Summer Series

The England international is keen to move away from Stamford Bridge after a15 year association with the club in a bid to kick-start his career.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to allow Gallagher to move on, having made 18 Premier League starts last term. The 23-year-old is contracted with the club until June 2025 and today they turned down an opening bid from West Ham of £40m plus add-ons.

The Hammers are determined to bolster their midfield after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m earlier this month and Gallagher is their No1 target this summer.

Brighton however are also keen on Gallagher and could be open to a part exchange deal that would see their £100m rated midfield star Moises Caicedo move in the opposite direction.

Talks between Brighton and Chelsea are ongoing with Caicedo but Chelsea's bid of £80m is short of Albion's valuation.

Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked to Gallagher of late. Ange Postecoglou would love to add to his Tottenham midfield, while Newcastle's interest has drifted in recent weeks.

Gallagher was close to agreeing a loan move to Eddie Howe's Magpie's last January but the deal failed to materialise.

Here's the latest odds from www.betvictor.com: West Ham 1/5, Brighton 6/1, Newcastle 12/1, Everton 16/1, Liverpool 16/1, Crystal Palace 20/1, Man United 25/1, Fulham 25/1.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of www.betvictor.com, said, “Clubs across the Premier League are fully aware of West Ham’s summer war chest following the £105m sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, so it may not be a surprise that Chelsea have turned down this offer.”

“Following on from their £40m bid last night, we’ve slashed our odds on Gallagher moving to West Ham down to 1/5. Brighton were available at 2/1 to sign the England man yesterday but have since drifted to 6/1 following West Ham’s bid.

