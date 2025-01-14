'Contract approved' - Fabrizio Romano's latest update confirms worst fears for Brighton fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton transfer target Vitor Reis is all set to join Manchester City this transfer window for a fee believed to be around £30million.

Brighton were pushing hard to sign the 18-year-old centre back from Palmeiras and recently had three bids rejected by the Brazilians, the last of which was believed to be around £23m.

Romano posted: “More on Vitor Reis and Manchester City exclusive story. The 18-year-old centre back will join the club immediately as revealed yesterday, not staying at Palmeiras until July.

Vitor Reis (R) of Palmeiras is set to join Manchester City

Medical booked and contract approved. Transfer fee around €35m plus sell-on clause included.”

Yesterday the Italian transfer expert wrote: “EXCLUSIVE: Vitor Reis to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement reached right now with Palmeiras on package under €40m fee... and City want it to be IMMEDIATE transfer! Vitor Reis, set for medical and contract signing as soon as clubs will check all documents.”

The Seagulls have suffered defensive injuries this term with Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk both sidelined at times this season.

Dunk and Webster are both expected to be fit to face Ipswich Town at Portman Road this Thursday but their need for a new centre back remains urgent as Igor Julio has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

“I think Lewis will be back, he will train today,” said Hurzeler when assessing his centre back options ahead of Ipswich. “Adam [Webster] is there, JP [van Hecke] is there, so these are the three centre backs that are available. Igor will be out for the rest of the season. It was a hamstring injury. He needed surgery, so it was a big thing.”