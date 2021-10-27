Controversial Premier League rule change could harm Brighton and favour Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter could use five substitutes next season if changes are made

The International Football Association Board’s Football and Technical Advisory Panels have recommended five substitutions be implemented on a permanent basis in football.

During a virtual meeting on Wednesday and following a number of requests from confederations, associations, leagues and other key stakeholders to bring in five substitutions permanently, the advisory panels have made the suggestion.

An IFAB statement read: “FAP-TAP today recommended that competitions should be able to decide on increasing the number of substitutes according to the needs of their football environment, while the current number of substitution opportunities (three plus half-time) should stay the same.”

An increase to five substitutions was introduced on a temporary basis in May 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the congested fixture list once football returned.

Earlier in May of this year it was extended for a further 18 months, but the Premier League decided against using it for the 2020-21 campaign and reverted back to three substitutions which remains the case for the current season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have remained vocal critics of the move to not stick with five changes, especially with it being used in European competitions in addition to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in England.

It puts renewed pressure on the Premier League to follow the rest of football from next season.

Clubs like Brighton, with smaller squads compared to the likes of Man United, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool, could be impacted negatively.