Corriere dello Sport reports Evan Ferguson twist with Everton and Roma agreement and a £45m hitch

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson appears very close to leaving but the terms of any deal remain unclear.

Italian giants Roma are the favourites to land the Ireland international – with the most likely outcome being a season loan and option to buy.

All parties are said to be keen on the deal but talks continue on the finer details.

Brighton's Irish striker Evan Ferguson will likely be on the move this summer

Everton were also said to be keen on Ferguson and last week Corriere dello Sport reported that Roma and Everton may have an arrangement that could see Ferguson move to the Toffees after a spell in the Italian capital.

David Moyes’ side reportedly backed-off making a move for Ferguson this summer once Roma entered advanced talks with Brighton.

The main stumbling block between Brighton and Roma is said to be option to buy fee after the initial loan.

Rome newspaper RomaNews report that Brighton feel £45m is about right, whereas Roma currently set the limit at £25m. Talks continue.

Where is Evan Ferguson?

Brighton players reported back for pre-season training last week and enjoyed a 6-1 pre-season friendly victory against League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers.

Brighton played a first half XI and a second half XI and Ferguson did not feature in either. The Ireland international is also yet to be seen in the training ground pictures published by the club.

Some fans thought Joao Pedro’s £60m switch to Chelsea could have seen Ferguson kick-start his career at Brighton but that’s looking increasingly unlikely.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler is expected to go with Danny Welbeck – who scored four against Wycombe Wanderers – and Georginio Rutter as his main attacking options for next season.

Hurzeler also has the £50m Greek duo Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas pushing for minutes.

Brighton pre-season schedule

Next up, the Seagulls face Championship side Stoke City at their private training camp in Spain on Wednesday, July 16. Kick-off is at 6pm UK time.

Albion will also play behind-closed-doors against Las Palmas on Monday, July 21.

On Saturday 2 August, Hurzeler takes his team to St Mary’s Stadium to face Southampton. Kick-off is at 3.30pm. Albion’s final pre-season clash is against Wolfsburg at the Amex Stadium on August 12.

Their first Premier League match of the season is against Fulham at the Amex on August 16.

