Ian Hart looks at Brighton and their VAR injustice at Tottenham last Saturday

Just under 30 years ago when he was manager at the Albion, I got embroiled in a fascinating discussion with Liam Brady about his time as manager of Glasgow Celtic.

He specifically recalled one Old Firm game against Rangers where the decisions by the match officials surpassed just honest mistakes or ineptitude but indicated something far more darker. Whilst watching and in the aftermath of the Albion’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday I kept returning to my conversation with the legendary Mr Brady back in 1994.

First and foremost – and having watched the Albion for 50 years – I’ve tasted defeat with the Seagulls in all four corners of the kingdom. Both heavy and narrow, deserved and unlucky, I’ve seen us humbled at all four of our ‘home’ grounds on numerous occasions. But that’s the slings and arrows of the beautiful game, and all part of a football fans DNA.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion argues with Referee, Stuart Atwell during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur

Until the game at Tottenham that is. I can accept defeat, obviously when the other side is the better team or even when they’ve got lucky or had good fortune smile on them, but what went on at White Hart Lane is on a different level.

Granted an otherwise lacklustre Spurs scored two quality goals, but the Albion – via the much trumpeted VAR – had two goals and three legitimate penalty appeals all turned down, along with a potential red card which would have left Spurs with 10 men at a pivotal time in the game.

It’s always been a game of opinions, but what happens when a series of events go beyond just opinions. Naturally, with a huge dent in their European ambitions, the Albion support are raging.

All over social media suggestions of alleged corruption, speculation about strange betting patterns in the Far East?

How far wide of the mark are these? Very much I hope, because any suggestion of corruption destroys the very fabric of the game I’ve loved since that eight year old boy first visited the Goldstone Ground in April 1973.

Whilst with a history of sectarian hatred and bigotry between the two Glasgow clubs Liam Brady probably had a valid point, but every part of me hopes we are not talking corruption with the Albion being denied a deserved victory at Spurs.

That said, if it’s just incompetence, how did the football authorities ever let it get to this stage. Will the same, clearly incompetent people, be back doing the same job next Saturday?

As a sport, and all the values that it has, we have to accept defeat and move on, but will the farcical situation at White Hart Lane actually prompt serious questions at the highest level?

If missing out on Europe ultimately comes down to the dropped points in North London yesterday, where does this leave the Albion and its owner Tony Bloom? This is not a school sports day, where every kid get a medal and there are no losers.