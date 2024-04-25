'Courage or stupidity' - former Arsenal striker criticises Brighton as Manchester City race to 3-0 lead
Brighton are currently losing 3-0 to Manchester City in the first half.
Brighton and Hove Albion have struggled against the title-chasers in the first half with a mixture of quality opposition play and errors from the home side.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.