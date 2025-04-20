Marseille's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi is under pressure for Champions League football

Brighton's fiery ex-manager Roberto De Zerbi is under big pressure at Marseille.

De Zerbi left Albion last summer after a first ever Europa League campaign for the Seagulls.

Marseille and De Zerbi always looked a combustable combination and it that is now proving to be the case.

His team are third in Ligue 1 but have Lyon, Strasbourg and Lille breathing down their necks as they compete for Champions League qualification.

Champions League football next season is said to be vital for Marseille's finances and the tension around the club is start to impact De Zerbi and the players.

The Italian has even considered taking the players away from the Marseille training base and taking them to an extended training base in northern Italy until the end of the.

It would be an extraordinary move from De Zerbi but he feels it could keep the players away from added tension - especially after their 3-1 loss to Stade de Reims. “I always make my decisions for the club," said De Zerbi in a press conference.

"With my extreme methods, I try to lead OM to our final objective. Some people make me out to be a criminal, it’s not fair, I am a good person.

"It annoyed me, I don’t have any players against me, it’s not true.

"I don’t want to be liked by everyone but even my mum called me this morning and asked me: what did you do? Making out that I was a criminal and a delinquent when I’m not.”