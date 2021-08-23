Brighton fans were in good voice at the Amex Stadium against Watford: Picture Phil Westlake.

Crowd pictures as Brighton fans celebrate return to Amex Stadium: Can you spot yourself or someone you know?

Brighton fans were in full voice last Saturday as the Amex Stadium returned to full capacity for the first time since February 2020

By Derren Howard
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 11:49 am
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 11:51 am

It proved a memorable day for all as Brighton marked the occasion with an excellent performance and result as they gained a 2-0 victory against newly-promoted Watford.

Shane Duffy opened the scoring with a thumping header and Neal Maupay netted the second with a well-taken first half effort as Brighton registered consecutive wins in the Premier League.

But it was the noise of the crowd and the celebrations that will live long in the memory. Our photographer Phil Westlake was there to capture the day, scroll down and click through to see if you can spot yourself or somebody you know.

If you would like to order any of these pictures please email: [email protected]

