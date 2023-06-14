Chelsea have ‘no plans’ to sell highly-rated defender and Brighton & Hove Albion target Levi Colwill, according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

Albion are reportedly ready to submit a club-record '£40m proposal' for the 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at the Amex.

The England under-21 international impressed for the Seagulls as they secured European football for the first time and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Colwill made 22 senior appearances in all competitions for Brighton during the 2022-23 campaign, and has this week trained with the senior England squad following the withdrawals of Albion skipper Lewis Dunk and new Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham.

But the Blues are reportedly unwilling to part with the youngster – either permanently or in a loan deal.

Jacobs said Colwill would have to force his way out of Stamford Bridge should he decide to leave, but even then ‘nothing is guaranteed’.

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Jacobs said: “Chelsea's position on Levi Colwill is crystal clear. The Chelsea centre-back is not for sale.

“Colwill had an exceptional season on-loan at Brighton and really enjoyed his time with the Seagulls. He has also been training with England's senior squad this week.

“Chelsea have no plans to sell despite Brighton wanting to sign Colwill. They aren't currently looking at another loan either. Chelsea believe Colwill is going to develop into an elite-level centre-back. They really don't want to lose him.

“There is currently a lot of centre-back competition at Chelsea, and it will be tough to please all players if [Mauricio] Pochettino plays a back four. Chelsea also have less games due to not qualifying for European football.

“But it wouldn't surprise me if Pochettino assesses Colwill in pre-season, a bit like Mikel Arteta did with William Saliba when he returned from his loan spell at Marseille last summer. And if all goes according to plan, I can see Colwill getting some instant game time to prove himself.

