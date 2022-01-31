Crystal Palace defiant on £20m Premier League ace in a deal sure to upset Brighton and Newcastle

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira remains keen to bolster his squad

Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Brighton are all keen on Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah as the transfer window draws to a close.

Palace had another bid for Nketiah rejected by Arsenal for their striker who is out of contract this summer.

The Eagles also tried to lure Nketiah away from the Emirates earlier this window and last summer had a bid rejected.

Bundesliga outfits Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach are all said to be in the race.

The January window could be the final opportunity for Arsenal to receive a fee for the player who is tipped to leave despite uncertainty surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Brighton had expressed their interest in the Arsenal player previously in the window and Newcastle remain keen to bolster their attack further despite adding Chris Wood from Burnley in a £25m deal.

Nketiah has played just 38 minutes in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta's team this campaign but has impressed in the Carabao, scoring five from three matches.

Nketiah has also been lethal for the England under-21s where he has found the net 16 times from 17appearances.

The Indy understands both Palace and Brighton wanted to sign Nketiah last summer but it was claimed both clubs failed to agree personal terms.

Albion are short in the striking department as Aaron Connolly has been loaned to Championship club Middlesbrough, although experienced striker Danny Welbeck is working his way back to full fitness after hamstring surgery.

Neal Maupay remains Albion's leading scorer with seven goals.

Brighton are also set to bring in German striker Deniz Undav from USG and the Seagulls also remain on track to sign Paraguay teenager Julio Enciso.