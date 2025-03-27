A football fan, who made homophobic gestures during a match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, has been issued with a three-year banning order.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said 58-year-old Jefferey Terry has been issued with a three-year football banning order, ‘following homophobic behaviour in Brighton’.

"Terry was seen making abusive gestures during a fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 58-year-old was sat in the away section of the crowd when he made the gestures towards home supporters.

On the day of the Brighton vs Crystal Palace match in February 2024, police officers made seven arrests. Photo: Sussex World

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on March 24, Terry admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

“The offence was deemed to be aggravated by homophobia, and Sussex Police is sharing the result of the case to highlight the consequences of unacceptable and abusive behaviour.”

Terry – formerly a carpet fitter of Windermere Road, Croydon – admitted the charge, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “The court was told that the offence happened on February 3, 2024, after Brighton and Hove Albion had scored.

“Terry was sat near the segregation line and was seen making the gestures which were captured on CCTV.

“He was ejected from the stadium and arrested.”

Police said Terry, at interview, accepted that his behaviour ‘could be perceived as homophobic’ and ‘cause alarm and distress to others’.

Speaking after the case, dedicated football officer PC Gregg Marshall said: “The impact of the use of this abusive behaviour means that other football supporters often do not feel safe to attend matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can also have an impact of staff and officers who are working to ensure everyone can attend the match and get home safely.

“Attitudes are changing, and by challenging unacceptable behaviour we hope to show that abuse has no place in our stadiums or in the game of football itself.”

Both Brighton and Hove Albion and the FA both have policies in place to tackle homophobic chanting inside the stadium and to respond to incidents.

Terry’s three-year football banning order restricts his access to matches. He was ordered to pay £300 costs, a £270 fine, and a £108 surcharge, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day of the Brighton vs Crystal Palace match in February 2024, police officers made seven arrests.

These were for offences which included: assault, assault on an emergency worker, affray, and offences contrary to the Public Order Act including two which were aggravated by homophobia, police said.