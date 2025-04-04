Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion injury news as 10 out and 1 doubt

Crystal Palace v Brighton injury news | Getty Images

Brighton and Hove Albion make the trip to bitter rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s derby weekend, with Fabian Hurzeler’s men making the near 50-mile trip to Selhurst Park to lock horns with the Eagles.

Albion are looking to return to winning ways in the league after suffering a 3-0 loss to fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday evening’s disappointment represented the Seagulls’ first Premier League defeat since February’s 7-0 thumping to Nottingham Forest.

A stand-out six-game unbeaten run followed in all competitions before Brighton fell out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage to Forest on penalties last week.

A win against arch rivals Palace will be top of the agenda as they bid to renew their hopes of a Champions League spot in the remaining eight games of the campaign.

Here’s all the key injury news from both camps ahead of Saturday’s contest.

Crystal Palace team news

Cheick Doucoure - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has been missing since January after sustaining a season-ending knee injury.

Chadi Riad - Out

The young 21-year-old is another of Glasner’s men to remain sidelined for the remainder of the campaign having been ruled out with an ACL issue.

Chris Richards - Doubt

Richards, a United States international, is a doubt for the visit of the Seagulls after missing the midweek draw with Southampton because of a calf strain. The Palace boss confirmed his setback isn’t serious and could be in contention to return to the side this weekend.

Brighton injury news

Tariq Lamptey - Out

Hurzeler confirmed the right-back would be out for a ‘long time’ prior to the international break and continues to be sidelined with a foot issue.

Joel Veltman - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced defender remains absent with a foot injury, which has sidelined the 33-year-old for Albion's previous seven games.

Adam Webster - Out

The centre-back could miss a few weeks with a hamstring problem sustained during last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.

asdasd | Getty Images

Ferdi Kadioglu - Out

The midfielder has been out with a toe injury which required surgery since December with Hurzeler revealing before the international break that there was light at the end of the tunnel. Still no update over his return to the squad.

James Milner - Out

Milner has been seen just three times this term but remains missing with a hamstring injury, which has kept him sidelined since August.

Jason Steele - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After undergoing surgery on a shoulder problem in January, the reliable back-up keeper continues his recovery as Carl Rushworth fills in on the bench.

Igor Julio - Out

The Brazilian was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal in January.

Georginio Rutter - Out

The Frenchman looks like he’ll be sidelined for the rest of the season because of a hamstring problem.