Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face his first trip to Selhurst Park this Saturday

Crystal Palace v Brighton: The nine brilliant youngsters Albion can unleash at Selhurst Park - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion will look to maintain their fine Premier League form at old rivals Crystal Palace this Saturday

By Derren Howard
51 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 1:18pm

The trip to Selhurst Park is a date often underlined and circled in the diary of every Brighton and Hove Albion fan and the rivalry is set to continue this Saturday, 3pm. Brighton are sixth in the Premier League and will arrive in confident mood as they look to maintain their push for European qualification. Patrick Vieira’s Palace team are having another solid if unspectacular campaign but Selhurst Park remains a tricky test for any top flight club. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi will welcome back the talents of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who missed last Saturday’s 1-0 win at Bournemouth with suspension and there will also be fitness checks on experienced campaigner Adam Lallana and defender Adam Webster. Young striker Evan Ferguson is also a doubt having suffered a knee injury against Liverpool in the FA Cup and Albion will also hope striker Danny Welbeck available as he was seen with heavy strapping around his shin and calf after the Bournemouth victory. De Zerbi does however have quite a collection of young talent to choose from, some of whom are slowly starting to make their mark in the Premier League and may not be so well known to Palace fans.

Here’s nine youngsters Albion could unleash at Selhurst Park...

1. Facundo Buonanotte

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder was signed last month for £9m from Rosario Central. The club have high hopes for the Argentina youngster who made his debut last weekend as a second half substitute in the 1-0 win against Bournemouth

Photo: Mike Hewitt

2. Julio Enciso

Big things are expected from this young Paraguayan playmaker. The 19-year-old featured from the bench against Bournemouth and could play a similar role against Palace. Full of confidence and tricks and works for the team.

Photo: Steve Bardens

3. Jeremy Sarmiento

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian is slowly making his mark at Brighton. A real gamechanger from the bench as proved last week when he teed-up Mitoma's winner against Bournemouth. Fighting for a starting role and De Zerbi admitted he was a whisker away from starting last week - but went for Deniz Undav instead.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

4. Evan Ferguson

The young striker has impressed in his breakthrough season but the 18-year-old is struggling with an injury picked up in the FA Cup against Liverpool. Provides a focal point Albion have missed since the days of Glenn Murray and knows where the goal is. Brighton will hope for good news on the fitness front ahead of Palace.

Photo: GLYN KIRK

