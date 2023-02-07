Crystal Palace v Brighton: The nine brilliant youngsters Albion can unleash at Selhurst Park - gallery

The trip to Selhurst Park is a date often underlined and circled in the diary of every Brighton and Hove Albion fan and the rivalry is set to continue this Saturday, 3pm. Brighton are sixth in the Premier League and will arrive in confident mood as they look to maintain their push for European qualification. Patrick Vieira’s Palace team are having another solid if unspectacular campaign but Selhurst Park remains a tricky test for any top flight club. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi will welcome back the talents of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who missed last Saturday’s 1-0 win at Bournemouth with suspension and there will also be fitness checks on experienced campaigner Adam Lallana and defender Adam Webster. Young striker Evan Ferguson is also a doubt having suffered a knee injury against Liverpool in the FA Cup and Albion will also hope striker Danny Welbeck available as he was seen with heavy strapping around his shin and calf after the Bournemouth victory. De Zerbi does however have quite a collection of young talent to choose from, some of whom are slowly starting to make their mark in the Premier League and may not be so well known to Palace fans.