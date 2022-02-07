Dan Ashworth: Brighton chairman Tony Bloom 'extremely disappointed' as technical director exits amid Newcastle talks

Dan Ashworth has departed as technical director

Former Everton and Rangers player and Scotland international David Weir becomes the club’s acting technical director with immediate effect, having recently been promoted to assistant technical director.

In line with his contractual terms, Ashworth will now begin an extended period of gardening leave, after which he will be able to take up a new position elsewhere.

He will continue to report to deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber for any duties required during his notice period, but as is standard procedure with such occurrences, he will not be expected to attend the club’s premises, or matches, after his handover is completed later this week.

Paul commented, “We are sorry to learn of Dan’s decision. He’s been an important part of the club’s senior management team since joining us from The FA, and has made a significant contribution to our club’s progress in the Premier League and Women’s Super League.

“On a personal level, I will be sad to see Dan leave as we’d developed a close day to day working relationship. Dan’s been an excellent colleague and has become a good friend as well. I wish Dan and his family well for the future.

“However, as is the case with all top quality people in any industry, we are always conscious of the risk of losing key staff to a rival. With that in mind, we always put in place contingencies and succession plans that are designed to minimise the impact on our club.

“As such, our assistant technical director, David Weir, will now step up and assume the role of acting technical director. He is someone with an excellent knowledge of the role and of our club’s culture from working side-by-side with Dan.

“As previously, we will conduct a search process for the role of technical director, as it is only right to do so. We anticipate a lot of high calibre applicants but we also fully expect and hope David will be a candidate in this process.”

Chairman Tony Bloom added, “We are extremely disappointed that Dan will no longer be our technical director. He leaves a significant legacy in place and for that we are greatly appreciative.