"It’s been an incredibly tough decision" - Dan Ashworth lifts lid on Brighton departure

The 50-year-old resigned earlier this week and is widely expected to take up the director of football role at Saudi-backed Newcastle United after a prolonged spell of garden leave.

Ashworth has helped transform the club since his arrival in 2019. He has been instrumental in revitalising the club' recruitment strategy and youth academy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Ashworth's tenure, Albion acquired the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Neal Maupay and Adam Webster, and brought precocious young talent like Ben White and Steven Alzate through the ranks.

Departing technical director Dan Ashworth said it was a 'really difficult decision' to leave his position at Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ashworth revealed that he wasn't actively looking for a move away from the Amex, and said 'there were no push factors' in his decision to leave.

The 50-year-old could not speak highly enough of time at the Seagulls, admitting he will his miss the club and the city of Brighton.

Speaking the club website, Ashworth said: "It was a really difficult decision. I thought about it for a long time and thought about it really seriously because I wasn’t looking for a job. I didn’t apply for the job and I have been really happy at Brighton.

"It’s a brilliant club, it’s really well run, there’s really good people to work with and Tony [Bloom] and Paul [Barber] run it in the right way.

“You talk sometimes about jobs having push or pull factors, there were no push factors. It was nothing like ‘if only I could change this’.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Brighton, living in the city and the area. The support I have had from staff and supporters, players and everyone has been excellent.

"It’s been an incredibly tough decision. When I have left jobs before, it’s felt like the right time, or there have been push factors, but certainly that wasn’t the case here and I can only speak favourably about the club, the structure and the people here.

“Graham Potter is a top manager and a top person. I will miss working with him, and all those I was working closely with: John Morling, Adam Brett, Hope Powell, Paul Winstanley, all of the staff; the players, led by Lewis Dunk; the senior leadership and executive team, and particularly Paul and Tony.

"I haven’t got a bad word to say about anybody and I appreciate being given the opportunity to work at the club.

"I will miss everyone; I will miss living by the south coast, in the city and Brighton as a city and a club over the last three years."

Ashworth continued: "I have been lucky that the club have allowed me two days to have a handover, to speak to all the staff, to say goodbye.

"I was allowed a moment with the team yesterday and genuinely said to them that this is probably the best group of players I have had the privilege of working with in terms of culture and togetherness. They’re a joy to work with.

"That’s pretty much the same message for the staff as well, the phrase I have used quite regularly is, ‘if you don’t want to do a day’s work in your life, get a job you enjoy’ and that’s been me, that’s been me for the last three-and-a-half years at Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club.

"It’s been absolutely brilliant, I have loved every minute of it. I leave with a heavy heart, I genuinely do and I will be watching the progress of the club, hoping the club go from strength-to-strength and continue the outstanding progress the club has made with Tony as chairman.