Dan Ashworth namechecks Brighton amid major concern with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man United

Former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth issues message to Manchester United fans

Manchester United’s new sporting director Dan Ashworth addressed concerns on the club’s commitment to women’s football.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has faced criticism and questions over how committed he is to the women’s team after purchasing a minority stake in United which gives his Ineos group control over football operations at Old Trafford.

The Guardian reported last month that the women’s team would occupy portable buildings during renovation work to accommodate the men.

Former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth is now at Manchester United

Ashworth, who officially took up his new role at the start of this month, said the £50million project to redevelop the club’s Carrington training base would benefit all United’s teams, including the women’s set-up.

“Women’s football was an important part of my remit in past roles with Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and the FA, and it will be the same at Manchester United,” he said in a message to supporters published on the United website on Monday.

“Women’s football is arguably the most exciting area of growth in the global game, and we want to be part of that.

“Last season’s FA Cup win was a fantastic landmark as our first major women’s trophy, and now we want to build on that with (coach) Marc (Skinner), his staff and the players.”

Brighton currently have some of the best training facilities in the WSL and have plans to build a purpose-built stadium for the women’s team in the city.

Ashworth left Brighton in 2022 to take a similar role at Newcastle and then made a surprise switch to Old Trafford.

Of his overall role at United, he added: “We are all clear that last season fell below the required standards in the Premier League and Champions League but, by winning the FA Cup in such impressive fashion, our players and staff showed what they are capable of when everyone pulls together and performs to their potential.

“Our collective challenge is to reach those levels much more consistently.”