Dan Burn makes bold Neal Maupay and Tim Krul penalty admission after stalemate at Norwich

Albion striker Neal Maupay and Norwich keeper Tim Krul clash at Carrow Road

Norwich enjoyed periods of dominance but rued missed chances from their forwards Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki.

Albion came close in the first half when Leo Trossard cracked the crossbar and Maupay had a chance to claim the win when he fizzed a late effort over the bar after good work from substitute Solly March.

But Maupay's shout for a penalty was the main talking point when VAR decided against over-ruling the original decision despite Krul appearing to catch the striker's right foot.

Referee Peter Bankes instead awarded a goal-kick.

Dan Burn, who performed superbly in Albion's rearguard, said: "If he [Maupay] hadn't of been clipped he would not have gone down because he could have put it in [the goal]," he said.

"We thought it was a penalty but VAR has had a look at it and they must not have thought that.

"So we have just got to believe what they say."

Brighton were not at their best but extended their unbeaten run to five Premier League matches.

But Seagulls boss Potter said: “I thought maybe in the final third we struggled a little bit. We didn’t have the decision making, we lacked a bit of width and an ability to attack the back line.

“It was a tricky game, against a back five with Norwich fighting for points. and it was never going to be straightforward. We did some things well but didn’t play well enough to get the three points.”