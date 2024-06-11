Danny Murphy gives strong verdict as Brighton agree contract with 'big risk' manager
Brighton and Hove Albion are closing in on a deal for Fabian Hürzeler. The St Pauli manager has held talks with the Seagulls and has reportedly agreed a contract until 2027.
The 31-year-old has a work permit in place and the final hurdle is for Brighton to thrash out a compensation package with St Pauli. It is understood that there is no release clause in Hürzeler’s contract and St Pauli are not expected to stand in his way.
If appointed, Hürzeler, who guided the German club to the Bundesliga2 title last term, will be the youngest ever permanent Premier League manager in history – surpassing Chris Coleman who was 32 when he took charge at Fulham in 2003.
“Ultimately, it’s a bigger risk than bringing in a more experienced guy who’s been around the block and knows what he’s doing," said Danny Murphy speaking on TalkSport. “A huge risk, at Premier League level, that's a huge risk.
“A lot of football clubs are thinking outside the box, and Brighton have done it many, many times."
Hurzeler, born 26 February 1993, is younger than Brighton players James Milner, 38, Danny Welbeck, 33, Jason Steele, 33, Lewis Dunk, 32, Pascal Gross, 32, and Joel Veltman, 32.
Murphy added: “You have be damn impressive [to win over the senior professionals]. It’s hard for young managers, even if they are talented, to earn that respect. It comes over time, through training sessions and the way you communicate your ideas.”
Murphy did however feel the German’s age could help him relate well with the talented younger players in Albion's squad.
“Being younger, you have a much clearer understanding of some of the needs and thoughts of the pressures that the players are under, although he didn’t play at a high level so that could be a problem.”
