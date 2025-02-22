Danny Welbeck absence explained for Brighton at Southampton as £30m man returns to Fabian Hurzeler's XI

All the latest team news for Brighton at Southampton

There were two notable absentees to Brighton’s starting XI at Southampton as Danny Welbeck and Joel Veltman were missing from the matchday squad.

The experienced duo have been excellent for Fabian Hurzeler’s team this campaign and both played key roles in last week’s 3-0 Premier League victory against Chelsea.

Hurzeler gave no indication this week that Welbeck, 34, or Veltman, 33, were struggling – with £30m striker Joao Pedro promoted to the starting XI in place of Welbeck, while Jack Hinshelwood is expected to fill in at right back in place of Veltman.

Danny Welbeck was excellent for Brighton last week against Chelsea

Welbeck was excellent against Chelsea last week as he provided two assists for Yankuba Minteh. The former Manchester United striker has six goals and four assists from 17 starts this season. The club said “he’s injured” and it is believed that Welbeck picked up a knock in training and has been rested ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Champions League-chasing Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium.

More details on the extent of the injuries to Welbeck and Veltman will hopefully be given by Hurzeler in the post-match press conference at St Mary’s.

Tariq Lamptey will continue his role at left back against the Saints, in place of Pervis Estupinan who is fit enough for a place on the bench having missed the last four Premier League matches with a “muscular issue.”

Adam Webster was handed the captain’s armband for the Southampton match as he continues to fill in for the injured skipper Lewis Dunk (ribs). Hurzeler said: “It is an issue where I can’t say it will take two weeks or three weeks. Everyone knows Lewis, he is trying really hard to get back on the training pitch as quickly as possible. But, at the moment, he has a lot of pain and we really have to go day by day.

“It is an area near the ribs, so I think everyone who had something with the ribs knows it can be very painful.”

Yasin Ayari returns to the midfield alongside Carlos Baleba, with Geoginio Rutter expected to play in the No 10 role. Kaoru Mitoma, fresh from his sublime strike against Chelsea last week, retains his spot on the left flank with Yankuba Minteh on the right.

There’s also a place on the bench for midfielder Solly March who has missed the last four matches with a muscular issue.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Minteh, Webster, van Hecke, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Mitoma, Ayari, Baleba, Joao Pedro. Substitutes: Rushworth, March, Gruda, Adingra, Cashin, Gomez, Wieffer, Estupinan, O'Riley.

Southampton: Ramsdale, Archer, Bednarek, Bree, Welington, Walker-Peters, Aribo, Dibling, Sulemana, Ugochukwo, Mateus Fernandes. Substitutes: McCarthy, Manning, Downes, Stephens, Smallbone, Sugawara, Gronbaek, Onuachu, Bella-Kotchap.