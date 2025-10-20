Danny Welbeck gives brilliant three-word answer when quizzed on secret behind goalscoring form

With a beaming smile, Danny Welbeck gave a familiar but brilliant answer when asked what the secret is to becoming a better striker with age.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welbeck’s brace for Brighton against Newcastle took his tally for the season to four – averaging a goal every two Premier League games. His other two goals came in the 3-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – proving he is still the man for the big occasion.

On Match of the Day, host Gabby Logan said Welbeck is ‘ageing like a fine wine’, adding: “He's on to score more goals in his 30s than he did in his 20s. He only needs five more to equal his 20s total. He's 34 years old, so it's feasible that he'll do that before he's 35.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier that evening, Welbeck came out to speak with reporters in the Amex mixed zone after his latest heroics.

Danny Welbeck’s brace for Brighton against Newcastle took his tally for the season to four. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

He was asked by Sussex World what the secret behind his goalscoring form is – and how he is seemingly getting better with each passing season.

"I don't know, there's no secret,” he replied.

But the 34-year-old then added: "I'm blessed genetically. It puts me in a good way.

"I just feel good, I'm feeling fit and strong, and I know there's plenty more to come.

"I'm feeling in good shape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This wasn’t the first time Welbeck credited his parents for his ability to score goals.

In his ITV interview after scoring the winning goal against Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth last season, Welbeck smiled and thanked his mum and dad for ‘good genes’.

Whatever the reason, Welbeck is undoubtably getting better with age.

As reported by BBC Sport, the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker has scored more Premier League goals per game in his thirties (0.36) than he did in his twenties or teens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His two goals on Saturday earned Albion three vital points as they made it five games unbeaten – in all competitions.

However, tenth-place Albion are yet to put back-to-back wins together in the league this season.

Asked if that should be the aim when the Seagulls travel to Manchester United this weekend, Welbeck said: “It's never going to be easy, but that's down to us now.

"Throughout this week, we train hard, we prepare right in every single aspect, and we're going to do our utmost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's important, as you said, we have had big wins and maybe not followed it up. It's never easy in the Premier League, but that's something we are working towards doing.”

Your next Albion read: Carlos Baleba sends brilliant nine-word social media post ahead of Manchester United