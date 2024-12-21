Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler does not know when Danny Welbeck will be available to play for Brighton.

Welbeck, 34, is Albion’s top scorer this season, with six league goals.

The veteran striker missed the Fulham trip after suffering a ‘small issue’ at Southampton but appeared as a substitute at Leicester.

He was expected to start against bitter rivals Crystal Palace this afternoon (Sunday, December 15) but is missing from the matchday squad entirely.

This was reportedly due to still not being ‘100 per cent right’ after the ankle injury he suffered at St Mary’s.

Asked for an update ahead of the West Ham trip, Albion boss Hurzeler told reporters: “[He is] not [in] the best shape, to be honest.

"But then we have to really keep looking week for week because there's an issue that can heal fast, it can also heal slow, so then we have to see from week to week.

“It is unpredictable.”

Welbeck’s injury could give the chance for others to impress – particularly Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, who has had limited game-time this season and struggled for form.

“It's about the players who deserve it, the players who really played well and who see that chance and we have plenty of options,” Hurzeler said.

"So George [Georginio Rutter] can play in this position, Julio [Enciso] can play in this position, João [Pedro] can play there, Evan can play there.

“So we have some great options and it's about finding the right connection between the players, so who fits to who and therefore we try to bring the best starting XI on the pitch.”

Against West Ham, the Seagulls will be looking for their first win in five Premier League games.

Asked what's the reaction has been from the players after the 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace, Hurzeler said: “Of course the reaction was, on the first day, disappointment. I think it's normal after such a bad game and bad experience.

"But then it was also just an honest reflection, an honest analysis of the game, what we have to improve. And I think what went wrong, the basic things in football.

"You need to defend with everything you have, you need to do the basic things right, you need to play intense, you need to press intense, you need to play in possession in a good structure and do the basic things right.

"And I think in some moments of the game, especially in the first half, we missed that. But we also tried to stay positive.

"We tried to show them also the positive things of the game, because not everything was bad, especially in the second half we created a lot of chances and we showed a good reaction.

"So I think it needs to be a good balance between being negative but seeing also the positive sides of the game.”