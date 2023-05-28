Danny Welbeck said Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has been ‘instrumental’ for the club in their most successful ever season – and deserves ‘many more’ England call-ups.

Dunk, 31, was picked by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions’ next two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta (June 16) and North Macedonia (June 19). It is the first time the Albion skipper has received the call-up since winning his one and only cap in 2018, in a 3-0 friendly win over USA.

The news was confirmed on the same day (Wednesday, May 24) as Brighton confirmed Europa League football with a 1-1 home draw against champions Manchester City.

Speaking after the game about Dunk, Welbeck – who has had 42 caps for England – said: “I’ve seen him close up. It’s about time he’s in that England squad.

"He’s instrumental, playing out from the back and setting our build up from the back.

"The composure he shows, he’s an unbelievable captain. He deserves that call up and I’m pretty sure there will be many more.

"For him to lead out in Brighton in the Europa League will be an unbelievable feeling for him. We are all so proud of him. He’s been a stalwart of the club.”

De Zerbi said he was as proud of Dunk’s call-up as he was qualifying for the Europa League with Brighton, saying: “It’s great news. I think it is maybe the same big news as Europa League, because to help one of our big players to achieve one target so important and prestigious is a proud moment for us.”

The Italian manager also said he hopes to see goalkeeper Jason Steele chosen by Southgate in the near future.

On achieving a Europen place next season, Welbeck, 32, said: “It's great to finally get it over the line. Getting Europa League football is an amazing achievement. It’s unbelievable.

"It's been a really good season and one everyone can be proud of.

"We have worked hard all season long – every single day in training, pushing each other to be better as players and people. The mentality we show and the culture in the dressing room is huge. It shines through on nights like tonight.”

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker said Brighton have ‘now set a level and a standard’ in the Premier League.

"We’ve improved every year I’ve been here,” he said. “We need to kick on and get as far up the league as possible, whilst doing as well in the cups as we can.

"It’s amazing for Brighton get to Europe. It’s history making.

"The players should enjoy the summer. They’ve really deserved it. Then we need to get back for pre-season work hard and it’s go time again.

"We can’t sit back and enjoy Europa League. We need to do as good as we can in the premier league and Europa.”

Welbeck also praised De Zerbi’s impact on the club.

He said: “He’s been unbelievable. You see his passion on the sidelines. You see about 20 per cent of it, we see 100 per cent of it in training.