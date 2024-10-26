Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Danny Welbeck is in the form of his life.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being an injury doubt for the match against Wolves – after a concerning-looking back injury at Newcastle – the 33-year-old striker was fit enough to start and continued his exceptional scoring-form.

It never looked like Welbeck was ever going to miss when he was played through on goal and he made no mistake with a a right-foot finish across Jose Sa into the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Arsenal and Manchester United star has scored six goals in nine Premier League games this season. He is now three goals away from his career best for a single season (nine). These both came for the Red Devils (2011-12 and 2013-14).

Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter celebrate after Brighton take the lead vs Wolves. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chris Wise, BBC Radio 5 Live reporter, said: “Of course if it's a Brighton goal then it will be a Danny Welbeck goal, because he is the only one scoring for them at the moment.

"That's four in five now for him, right before half time, and it is the sort of finish you see from a player that is super confident at the moment.”

But the man who played the pass this afternoon (Saturday, October 26) deserves immense credit, too.

That man is Georginio Rutter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The marquee summer signing from Leeds United has now set up Welbeck’s last three goals – including the dramatic winner against Tottenham Hotspur.

We asked Fabian Hurzeler about Rutter's impact and his emerging partnership with Welbeck at a press conference on Thursday (October 24).

The German said: “He's impressive. He works hard for the team.

"He adapted quickly. He already felt a little bit of the intensity of the Championship – I don't know the difference because I didn't experience it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He said there is a similarity in intensity. That's why I think he adapted quickly.

"He's a clever player, especially in one against one duels. He has a very good touch to get out of these duels.

"He has a good feeling for the space and a good left foot. Sprinting in the box which increases his percentage of scoring.”

Hurzeler did say the Frenchman has ‘two things to improve’ to ‘make me happy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Physically he's not at his highest level yet,” the Albion boss said.

"We have to bring him there with tough training sessions.

"He needs the willpower to go through these sessions and he showed it this week so I'm very happy with him and hopefully he can continue these performances."

The goal against Wolves came at the perfect time – just as half-time was approaching.

The Seagulls dominated in all areas but looked like they would head into the break with nothing to show for their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the importance of learning from mistakes against Ipswich and Nottingham Forest earlier this season, Hurzeler said: “The mistakes were not scoring a goal.

"I can't judge the players or force the players to score goals.

"There is no player in the world who does not want to score goals. I will never go to the team and say you must score a goal as I can't influence this. They try to give their best.

"If you demand something they can't control, you put stress under them. That's what I don't want. I demand things that I can influence like good counter pressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having more players in the box to increase the percentage of scoring. Maybe we have to create more chances to make this one goal or the match winner.

"I try to be really demanding on the players and put pressure on them for the things they can influence."