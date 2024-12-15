Danny Welbeck is a notable absentee from the Brighton squad picked to face Crystal Palace – but why is he missing?

Welbeck, 34, is Albion’s top scorer this season, with six league goals.

The veteran striker missed the Fulham trip after suffering a ‘small issue’ at Southampton but appeared as a substitute at Leicester.

He was expected to start against bitter rivals Crystal Palace this afternoon (Sunday, December 15) but is missing from the matchday squad entirely.

The Athletic’s Albion reporter Andy Naylor revealed the reason on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote: “Danny Welbeck is still not 100 per cent right after the ankle injury he suffered against Southampton (from a source close to him).”

Also missing is midfielder Matt O’Riley.

Andy Naylor added: “The absences of Danny Welbeck and Matt O'Riley from the Brighton squad are due to minor injuries.”

Hurzeler has made one change to the team which drew 2-2 at Leicester – with wide man Yankuba Minteh replacing striker Evan Ferguson.

Julio Enciso – whose game-time has been limited this season and has been linked with a January loan move – is on the bench.

Hurzeler was asked in his pre-match press conference if he knows the history behind Albion’s rivalry with Palace.

In response, the Albion boss said ‘there is so much to learn’ about the history but was expecting to be filled in by Paul Barber and Tony Bloom.

He added: “It’s always very important to understand the club’s history and what the clubs come from. I’ve had a lot of talks with the owner and people who are here for a long time, just to understand the culture, value of the club how the club functions.

"In general in specific about the derby I haven’t had so many talks about that but I’m sure Tony will call me in the next few days and give me his thoughts about the derby and his insights and then I will also ask about the history.”

Hurzeler, 31, was in attendance at Selhurst Park for the 1-1 draw between the Eagles and the Seagulls on December 21, 2023.

Club legend Pascal Gross was the man who secured a ticket for the former St Pauli boss – as he got a first glimpse of some of the players he would be managing this season.

Asked what the experience was like, Hurzeler said: “Intense. More police than usual. That’s to stay that’s what I expect at a derby, like in St Pauli.

"There was more police in fans it was unbelievable. It’s part of the derby they try to make sure that everything goes safely.

"There was a special atmosphere in the stadium, I recognise interesting behaviours from the fans to each other, I learned some new songs from Brighton, some new actions with the hands. It was really interesting to experience it.

"I was fully integrated and I was fully in the stands from the Brighton fans so when we scored I was also trying to be everywhere.

"I loved to be part of it, it was really nice to experience it. I am really looking forward to this experience on the side-lines, first derby with my club.”