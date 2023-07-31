Brighton and Hove Albion completed their Premier League Summer Series in America with a 2-1 loss to Newcastle – but where are the Seagulls tipped to finish this season?

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion looks on prior to the Premier League Summer Series match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at Red Bull Arena

Albion started their pre-season tour of the American east coast with a thrilling 4-3 loss to Chelsea, followed by a 2-0 victory against Brentford.

Their last gasp loss to Newcastle in New Jersey last weekend concluded their trip to America and this week Roberto De Zerbi's team will fine-tune their preparations in the more familiar surroundings of the south coast of England.

“It was a great experience to play in the USA, it has been a fantastic 12 days,” De Zerbi said. “We worked very well to improve our knowledge and idea of football, especially with the new players, and we have not had an injury, so I am very happy. In Europe we want to fight, to show our quality, to play with courage and make our fans happy so this experience will help us too."

Albion will play Spanish La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano this Sunday at the American Express Stadium and then kick-off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign against newly-promoted Luton Town on August 12 at the American Express Stadium.

So far this transfer window, Brighton have added record signing Joao Pedro from Watford for £30m and £16m goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht. Midfielders James Milner and Mo Dahoud also joined on free transfers following their spells with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

The Seagulls have however lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m earlier this window, while Chelsea continue to chase star midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Blues have bid £80m for the 21-year-old Ecuador international but Brighton are holding out for £100m. Goalkeeper Rob Sanchez also looks likely to exit this summer after losing his No 1 spot to Jason Steele last term. Sanchez then fell out with head coach De Zerbi and has since been linked with moves to Chelsea and Arsenal.

According to the latest data from Oddschecker, here’s where Albion are tipped to finish in the Premier League this season compared to their rivals based on odds to win the title…

1. Man City 4/5, 2. Arsenal 5/1, 3. Liverpool 8/1, 4. Man Unted, 14/1, 5. Chelsea 18/1; 6. Newcastle 25/1, 7. Tottenham 50/1, 8. Brighton 125/1, 9. Aston Villa 200/1, 10. West Ham 750/1.