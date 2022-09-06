Data experts make staggering Premier League top-four prediction for Brighton, Man United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool
Brighton and Hove Albion continue to fly-high with the elite following their impressive start – but where are Graham Potter's team tipped to finish compared to their Premier League rivals.
The Seagulls enjoyed an emphatic 5-2 victory last Sunday against struggling Leicester as they maintained fourth place in the table.
Potter's men have 13 points from six matches and are one point and one place above Erik ten Hag's improving Man United and just below third placed Tottenham.
Brighton's fast start has been all the more impressive as they lost key players Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella in the summer window but they have brought in Ecuador international Pervis Estupinan for £15m and Billy Gilmour from Chelsea for £9m to improve Potter's options.
Brighton will have to go some to keep pace with the established elite as table topping Arsenal, who suffered their first defeat of the campaign at Man United last Sunday, look strong, while an Erling Haaland inspired Man City will also take some stopping – despite them dropping two points to Aston Villa last weekend.
Antonio Conte's Spurs are also in with a great chance this term as the club have added depth and quality to their squad.
After the latest action, the stats experts at FiveThirtyEight have forecast how the final Premier League table come the end of the season
Here’s where each team is tipped to finish and how many points they will get in the Premier League this season – and their chances winning the title, qualifying for Europe or getting relegated…
1) Manchester City
Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+61 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 60% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 95%
2) Liverpool
Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 76 (+46 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 19% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 78%
3) Tottenham Hotspur
Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 69 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 53%
4) Arsenal
Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 51%
5) Chelsea
Predicted finish: 5th - Predicted points: 64 (+14 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 3% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 37%
6) Manchester United
Predicted finish: 6th - Predicted points: 61 (+7 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 2% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 26% - Chances of relegation: 1%
7) Brighton & Hove Albion
Predicted finish: 7th - Predicted points: 56 (+1 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 2% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 24%
8) Newcastle United
Predicted finish: 8th - Predicted points: 53 (+3 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 10% - Chances of relegation: 5%
9) Brentford
Predicted finish: 9th - Predicted points: 50 (0 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 7% - Chances of relegation: 7%
10) Crystal Palace
Predicted finish: 10th - Predicted points: 49 (-4 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 5% - Chances of relegation: 10%
11) West Ham
Predicted finish: 11th - Predicted points: 47 (-7 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 4% - Chances of relegation: 12%
12) Aston Villa
Predicted finish: 12th - Predicted points: 46 (-9 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 3% - Chances of relegation: 15%
13) Leeds United
Predicted finish: 13th - Predicted points: 45 (-13 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 2% - Chances of relegation: 16%
14) Southampton
Predicted finish: 14th - Predicted points: 44 (-16 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 2% - Chances of relegation: 19%
15) Wolves
Predicted finish: 15th - Predicted points: 43 (-12 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 2% - Chances of relegation: 21%
16) Fulham
Predicted finish: 16th - Predicted points: 42 (-16 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 1% - Chances of relegation: 23%
17) Leicester City
Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 41 (-15 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 1% - Chances of relegation: 25%
18) Everton
Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 39 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 31%
19) AFC Bournemouth
Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 34 (-39 GD) - Chances of relegation: 52%
20) Nottingham Forest
Predicted finish: 20th - Predicted points: 32 (-37 GD) - Chances of relegation: 61%