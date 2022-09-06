Data experts make staggering Premier League top-four prediction for Brighton, Man United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion have enjoyed an impressive start to their Premier League season

The Seagulls enjoyed an emphatic 5-2 victory last Sunday against struggling Leicester as they maintained fourth place in the table.

Potter's men have 13 points from six matches and are one point and one place above Erik ten Hag's improving Man United and just below third placed Tottenham.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton's fast start has been all the more impressive as they lost key players Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella in the summer window but they have brought in Ecuador international Pervis Estupinan for £15m and Billy Gilmour from Chelsea for £9m to improve Potter's options.

Brighton will have to go some to keep pace with the established elite as table topping Arsenal, who suffered their first defeat of the campaign at Man United last Sunday, look strong, while an Erling Haaland inspired Man City will also take some stopping – despite them dropping two points to Aston Villa last weekend.

Antonio Conte's Spurs are also in with a great chance this term as the club have added depth and quality to their squad.

After the latest action, the stats experts at FiveThirtyEight have forecast how the final Premier League table come the end of the season

Here’s where each team is tipped to finish and how many points they will get in the Premier League this season – and their chances winning the title, qualifying for Europe or getting relegated…

1) Manchester City

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+61 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 60% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 95%

2) Liverpool

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 76 (+46 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 19% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 78%

3) Tottenham Hotspur

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 69 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 53%

4) Arsenal

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 51%

5) Chelsea

Predicted finish: 5th - Predicted points: 64 (+14 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 3% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 37%

6) Manchester United

Predicted finish: 6th - Predicted points: 61 (+7 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 2% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 26% - Chances of relegation: 1%

7) Brighton & Hove Albion

Predicted finish: 7th - Predicted points: 56 (+1 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 2% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 24%

8) Newcastle United

Predicted finish: 8th - Predicted points: 53 (+3 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 10% - Chances of relegation: 5%

9) Brentford

Predicted finish: 9th - Predicted points: 50 (0 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 7% - Chances of relegation: 7%

10) Crystal Palace

Predicted finish: 10th - Predicted points: 49 (-4 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 5% - Chances of relegation: 10%

11) West Ham

Predicted finish: 11th - Predicted points: 47 (-7 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 4% - Chances of relegation: 12%

12) Aston Villa

Predicted finish: 12th - Predicted points: 46 (-9 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 3% - Chances of relegation: 15%

13) Leeds United

Predicted finish: 13th - Predicted points: 45 (-13 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 2% - Chances of relegation: 16%

14) Southampton

Predicted finish: 14th - Predicted points: 44 (-16 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 2% - Chances of relegation: 19%

15) Wolves

Predicted finish: 15th - Predicted points: 43 (-12 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 2% - Chances of relegation: 21%

16) Fulham

Predicted finish: 16th - Predicted points: 42 (-16 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 1% - Chances of relegation: 23%

17) Leicester City

Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 41 (-15 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 1% - Chances of relegation: 25%

18) Everton

Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 39 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 31%

19) AFC Bournemouth

Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 34 (-39 GD) - Chances of relegation: 52%

20) Nottingham Forest