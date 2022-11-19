Brighton and Hove Albion have had a solid start to the 2022-23 Premier League season despite some severe disruptions – but where will they and their top flight rivals finish in the battle for the European places?

Brighton are seventh in the top flight as the league breaks for the Qatar World Cup and are pushing hard for European football.

Albion had to change managers in September as previous boss Graham Potter and his backroom team left for the riches of Chelsea and Roberto De Zerbi has installed as the new man at the Amex Stadium.

De Zerbi has enjoyed some decent results since his arrival – most notably a 3-3 draw at Liverpool and a rousing 4-1 home win against Potter's Chelsea – and the Italian will look to maintain the club's push for Europe when the their campaign restarts on Boxing Day at Southampton.

Brighton have put themselves in a position to challenge for Europe but face severe competition from rivals such as Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Man United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and here's how the think the race for Europe, the race for the title and the relegation battle will play out...

1. Man City Points 84 Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Arsenal Points 81 Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

3. Liverpool Points 69 Photo: Andrew Powell Photo Sales

4. Man United Points 68 Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales