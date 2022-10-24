Dates and kick off times announced for Brighton's Christmas fixtures against Southampton, Arsenal and Everton

English football finds itself in an unusual place this year, with a winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar leading to the first ever six-week break from domestic competitions in the middle of the season.

Following the full-time whistle at Craven Cottage on November 12, in the game between Fulham and Manchester United, top-flight English football will not return until Boxing Day – eight days after the new world champions are crowned in the Middle East.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton will find themselves playing three games in the space of eight days against Southampton, Arsenal and Everton.

On December 26, Albion travel to the St Marys Stadium to face Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side in one of four 3pm kick offs in the Premier League, all being shown on Amazon Prime.

Four days later, the Seagulls welcome current league leaders Arsenal to the Amex Stadium in the New Years Eve teatime kick-off, broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Finally, on Tuesday, January 3, De Zerbi’s men face Everton at Goodison Park in a 7:45pm kick off. Frank Lampard's Toffees are currently two places and points behind Albion in the Premier League table.