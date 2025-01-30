David Ornstein: Brighton reject blockbuster £60m bid for star man as 'formal' approach made
Brighton face a major battle to keep their star winger Kaoru Mitoma in the remaining days of the transfer window.
The Japan international has impressed for Fabian Hurzeler’s team this term and is wanted by Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.
Al Nassr reportedly made a £60m offer for the 27-year-old, which was rejected by the Seagulls.
Transfer expert David Ornstein posted: “EXCL: Al Nassr approach Brighton & Hove Albion with formal bid to sign Kaoru Mitoma. Proposal for Japan international winger €65m - formally rejected by #BHAFC. 27yo top target to fulfil #AlNassr aim of bolstering in wide attacking areas @TheAthleticFC.”
Mitoma is a huge favourite among Brighton fans and has made 23 appearances in the Premier League this term with five goals and three assists.
He joined Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 for a bargain £3m and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027. Mitoma has made 92 appearances for Brighton in total with 18 goals and 16 assists.
Mitoma has exceeded expectations on the pitch following his arrival but he’s also a valuable asset off the pitch as he’s dramatically increased Albion’s profile in Japan.
Brighton enjoyed a pre-season tour of Japan ahead of this campaign as they played out two victories from two matches at the Tokyo National Stadium as they beat Kashima Antlers 5-1, followed by 4-2 triumph against Tokyo Verdy.
