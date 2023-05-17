Edit Account-Sign Out
De Zerbi confirms Six Brighton stars ruled out and two doubts ahead of Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without six regulars as they prepare to face to Champions League chasing Newcastle at St James’ Park.

By Derren Howard
Published 17th May 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:59 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury issues ahead of NewcastleBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury issues ahead of Newcastle
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury issues ahead of Newcastle

Adam Lallana (knee), Solly March (hamstring), Adam Webster (knock) Jakub Moder (knee) and Joel Veltman (hamstring) and Jeremy Sarmiento (foot) are all ruled out.

Speaking ahead of the Newcastle match in his press conference, De Zerbi said: “They can not play no Veltman, Webster and no March and no Sanchez. We have the same squad as Arsenal more or less because we have to think very well in terms of first XI and the condition of the players. We can't lose any more players for the last four games. We have to pay attention.”

De Zerbi added: “Solly injured and he can't play. I don't know the last part of the season. At the moment, with Robert we spoke before the Arsenal game we decided the best solution was to stay home.”

Julio Enciso is a doubt for the starting XI after hobbling off against Arsenal and the fitness of Facundo Buonanotte will also be assessed as he was only fit for the bench at Arsenal.

The Seagulls will arrive on Tyneside still basking in the acclaim they received in the wake of their dismantling of title hopefuls Arsenal on Sunday, with both they and Liverpool chasing hard in a bid to deny the Magpies and Manchester United a top-four finish.

Brighton though have had an number of injury issues to contend with as they continue to push for Europa League football next season. Liverpool, who have two games remaining, are still a point behind Newcastle and United, who have three left to play, while Brighton are eight points adrift with four to go, and the Magpies know victory in their last two home games – against the Seagulls and then Leicester on Monday evening – would secure Champions League qualification.

