Roberto De Zerbi said he is committed to staying at Brighton after securing European football for the first time in the club’s history.

The Albion will play Europa League football next season after guaranteeing sixth place with a 3-1 win over relegated Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, May 21. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Head coach De Zerbi was appointed into the role in September 2022 and has overseen 19 wins in 37 games to take Brighton into their first-ever European competition, whilst also reaching the semi-final of the FA Cup.

His team’s style of play has been heavily praised by pundits, players and other managers; leading to the Italian being linked with the vacant Tottenham and Chelsea job, as well as potential future roles back home in Italy.

But following the Southampton win, the 43-year-old said he never considered leaving the Sussex side and did not want to move from the south coast of England for the foreseeable future.

De Zerbi said post-match: “For me it’s an honour to work here [at Brighton] and to continue to work here. I never thought to change teams, I never thought to go back to Italy or to another Premier League team,

“I want to stay I don’t know how many years, but for me it’s an honour. I’m proud and I am enjoying a lot working with these players, with these people.”

De Zerbi still has another three years on his Brighton contract and can now start to plan for potential ties against Villareal, Monaco and either Internationale or A.C. Milan next term.