De Zerbi's strongest Brighton XI to face Man United if injuries clear and new duo settle

Brighton and Hove Albion will resume their Premier League season at Manchester United this Saturday, 3pm

Albion will aim to continue their fine start to the new top flight season against Erik ten Hag’s struggling Red Devils.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton have won three and lost one from their opening four matches and are sixth in the fledgling league table. Last time out the Seagulls enjoyed an excellent 3-1 win against Newcastle, with teenage striker Evan Ferguson claiming a hat-trick.

Brighton will arrive at Old Trafford full of confidence and will likely be favourites to get something from the match. United have struggled so far and are 11th in the table with two wins and two losses. They have also had their share of off-field issues with Jadon Sancho publicly falling out with Ten Hag, while Antony has just been granted a leave of absence to address allegations of violence towards women.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will take his side to Manchester United this Saturday

Brighton however do have injury concerns. Ferguson withdrew from Ireland duty during the international break due to a ‘sore knee’, while former Red Danny Welbeck is a doubt having missed the win against Newcastle with a ‘minor issue’. De Zerbi could also hand debuts to Brazilian defender Igor Julio, £25m summer arrival Carlos Baleba and Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati. Baleba and Fati both arrived late in the transfer window and watched on from the stands as Albion walloped Newcastle prior to the break.

The two have now had time to bed in and De Zerbi hinted before the Newcastle match that both could feature against United this weekend.